THE HOT SHEET – Hick warns Cali of pot, CO’s Medicaid VERY ill, debating school choice, WANTED: paid protesters and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 026 | February 15, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 Denver health plans could survive ACA repeal

Historic preservation group updates Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list

Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding

Report: Trump White House ‘scouring’ Hickenlooper’s background

Boulder County on AG Coffman lawsuit: A ‘special valentine’ to the drilling industry

Former lawmakers land county party positions at reorganization meetings

Steve House: Stop fighting over support for Trump, look to future of state GOP

🔒 Political protests seem at all time high, but do they work?

🔒 Noonan: Red meat bill strategy wastes time and money at the Legislature

McGuffey: Patients need transparency, predictability in prescription drug plans

Tipton: Natural Resources Committee priorities in the 115th Congress

State Capitol Social Calendar

Jefferson County Business Lobby

Jefferson County Business Lobby Legislative Reception

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Gallery 1874, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80002

Contact : Jeff Weist 303-884-0727 www.arvadachamber.org

Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA)

Colorado Motor Carriers Legislative Reception

4:00pm-6:00pm

University Club of Denver

1673 N Sherman St.

Denver, CO 80203

Contact : RJ Hicks 303-916-4414 rj@lobbyco.com

Colorado Retail Council

2017 Legislative Reception

5:00pm-7:30pm

Universit Club, Denver

Contact : RSVP: Chris HOWES, President 303-246-5753 chris@chrishowes.com

The First Shot

“When it comes to Russia, we want to make sure it’s clear that the administration lay out lines that we will not cross – including the U.S. during the election… It will be a very good outcome if the president starts taking a firm line on Russia.”

— U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner

The General Assembly

Rising Medicaid costs fuel much of Colorado legislature’s $105 million spending increase

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/medicaid-costs-colorado-legislature-spending-increase/

Colorado Senate passes bill to become ‘right-to-work’ state

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/14/colorado-senate-passes-bill-to-become-right-to.html

Charter schools get warm treatment ahead of a bill’s hearing

http://coloradopolitics.com/charter-schools-colorado-bill/

Colorado public schools go on trial in legislature over assessments and performance

http://coloradopolitics.com/public-schools-go-trial-legislature-assessments-performance/

Computer science classes get a boost from Duran, Grantham

http://coloradopolitics.com/computer-science-grantham-duran/

Citizenship, Religion: Bill Aimed At Protecting Student Privacy

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3622576-citizenship-religion-bill-aimed-at-protecting-student-privacy/

LIBERALS HATE KIDS: Dems Kill Bill to Help Kids in Failing Schools

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/liberals-hate-kids-dems-kill-bill-to-help-kids-in-failing-schools/

Building off of buzz from last year, efforts underway to expand Colorado alcohol laws

http://coloradopolitics.com/building-off-buzz-last-year-efforts-underway-expand-liquor-laws/

Colorado legislators scramble to expand beer, wine sales further

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/14/colorado-legislators-scrambling-to-expand-beer.html

The Push To Go With The ‘Popular Vote’

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3622565-the-push-to-go-with-the-popular-vote/

Wouldn’t you like to know when your doctor disappears from the radar?

http://coloradopolitics.com/wouldnt-like-know-doctor-disappears-radar/

Sen. Rhonda Fields asks to sit out of death penalty repeal hearing

http://coloradopolitics.com/sen-rhonda-fields-asks-sit-death-penalty-repeal-hearing-wednesday/

EDITORIAL: Repeal Colorado’s flawed and broken death penalty

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/repeal-colorados-flawed-and-broken-death-penalty/

Straight outta #copolitics: #TamponTax takeaways

http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-tampontax-takeaways/

Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/legislative-leaders-duran-grantham-transportation-funding/

Transportation talks? Maybe if we first could seat them at the same table

http://coloradopolitics.com/transportation-talks-maybe-first-seat-table/

Southwest Chief Commission could steer trains up the Front Range

http://coloradopolitics.com/southwest-chief-rail-colorado/

Politics in Colorado

Steve House: Stop fighting over support for Trump, look to future of state GOP

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/steve-house-stop-fighting-support-trump-look-future-state-gop/

Former lawmakers land county party positions at reorganization meetings

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/former-lawmakers-land-county-party-positions-reorganization-meetings/

PAID PROTESTERS: Three Ads for the Left’s Paid Activists

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/paid-protesters-three-ads-for-the-lefts-paid-activists/

IN: Victor Mitchell Files Paperwork, Writes $3 Million Check for 2018 Gubernatorial Race

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/in-victor-mitchell-files-paperwork-writes-3-million-check-for-2018-gubernatorial-race/

Ganjapreneur Kayvan Khalatbari Files to Run for Mayor — and Isn’t Blowing Smoke

http://www.westword.com/news/ganjapreneur-kayvan-khalatbari-files-to-run-for-mayor-and-isnt-blowing-smoke-8793888

Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163953/marianne-goodland-feb-12-politics-unplugged

Governor Hickenlooper

Report: Trump White House ‘scouring’ Hickenlooper’s background

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/report-trump-white-house-scouring-hickenloopers-background/

Hickenlooper tells California lawmakers to watch out for edibles and stoned drivers

https://www.denverite.com/hickenlooper-tells-california-lawmakers-watch-edibles-stoned-drivers-29558/

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper talks pot challenges in California Capitol

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/marijuana/colorado-governor-john-hickenlooper-talks-pot-challenges-in-california-capitol

Conservation Colorado joins public lands fight for Outdoor Retailer show

http://coloradopolitics.com/conservation-colorado-outdoor-retailer/

Gov. Hickenlooper gets real about problems with marijuana in Colorado

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/gov-hickenlooper-gets-real-about-problems-with-marijuana-in-colorado/408412938

Colorado Government

Rep. Mike Coffman to hold in-person meetings to talk about the Affordable Care Act

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/mike-coffman-affordable-care-act-meetings/

Will Mike Coffman hold his planned town hall in a ‘very large venue’ by phone?

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163965/mike-coffman-town-hall

Rep. Coffman announces ‘listening tour’ to hear ACA concerns — but no public meetings

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/rep-coffman-announces-listening-tour-hear-aca-concerns-no-public-meetings/

Coffman announces Obamacare telephone calls and “meetings” but no promised town hall

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91904/coffman-announces-obamacare-telephone-calls-and-meetings-but-no-promised-town-hall#sthash.EQ0AnlhV.dpbs

OCCUPY PHONE LINES: Someone Accidentally Call Perlmutter?

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/occupy-phone-lines-someone-accidentally-call-perlmutter/

Greeley residents demand meeting with Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/cory-gardner-greeley-residents-demand-meeting/

OPINION: Where the sidewalk ends: In Denver, too many places

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/where-the-sidewalk-ends-in-denver-too-many-places/

Taxi drivers protest laxer Colorado Springs requirements for ride-hailing companies

http://gazette.com/taxi-drivers-protest-laxer-colorado-springs-requirements-for-ride-hailing-companies/article/1596826

Colorado Springs City Council approves median ordinance

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-city-council-approves-median-ordinance/article/1596792

Sick of geese droppings in Denver parks? The city is, too

http://www.9news.com/news/local/sick-of-geese-droppings-in-denver-parks-the-city-is-too/408435647

Victim Of Devastating Crash Meets With Mayor About Pedestrian Safety

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/14/dee-bridgeman-denver-michael-hancock-street-safety/

LOL: Ray Scott v. GJ Sentinel Feud is Silly

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/lol-ray-scott-v-gj-sentinel-feud-is-silly/

State lawmaker, who called a real newspaper “fake news,” apparently spreads real fake news on Facebook and Twitter

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91951/state-lawmaker-who-called-a-real-newspaper-fake-news-apparently-spreads-real-fake-news-on-facebook-and-twitter#sthash.3FOeTWuH.dpbs

The Denver Clerk and Recorder is tweeting photos of people getting married today and it’s adorable

https://www.denverite.com/look-love-office-denver-clerk-recorder-29535/?src=parsely

WATCH: Councilman Albus Brooks is REALLY excited about Chance the Rapper coming to Red Rocks

https://www.denverite.com/watch-councilman-albus-brooks-really-excited-chance-rapper-coming-red-rocks-29542/?src=parsely



Colorado and President Trump

Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner press Donald Trump on Russia

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/michael-bennet-cory-gardner-press-trump-russia/

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner talks Flynn resignation, new administration, ‘paid’ protests in interview

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-sen-cory-gardner-talks-flynn-resignation-new-administration-paid-protests-in-interview

As #Russiagate Explodes, Gardner Silent

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91914/as-russiagate-explodes-gardner-silent#sthash.3lmH2y5Q.dpbs

COFFMAN TO FLYNN: Resign

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/coffman-to-flynn-resign/

Littwin: The first question is not why Flynn was fired, but why he was ever hired

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163964/littwin-the-first-question-is-not-why-flynn-was-fired-but-why-he-was-ever-hired

Apparently lying to the veep about talking to Russians can get you fired. Who knew?

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163960/trump-flynn-pence-shinzo-abe-sally-yates-north-korea

Former ambassador provides insight into how world perceives Flynn resignation

http://kdvr.com/2017/02/14/former-ambassador-provides-insight-into-how-world-perceives-flynn-resignation/

CALLING THE GOP: If This is True, Someone Needs to Call the White House

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/calling-the-gop-if-this-is-true-someone-needs-to-call-the-white-house/

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 15th

Archuleta County GOP Organizational Mtg

Eagle GOP Organizational Mtg

Larimer County Young Republicans

February 16th

South Jefferson Country Republicans

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

February 17th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

CRBA Monthly Meeting

Montrose Republican Women’s Club

February 18th

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

February 20th

JeffCo Republican Men’s Club

Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club

Broomfield Republican Women

Windsor Gardens Republican Club

Today in history

2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million to 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.

1992 – Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced in Milwaukee to life in prison.

1989 – Soviet war in Afghanistan: The Soviet Union officially announces that all of its troops have left Afghanistan.

1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

1933 – In Miami, Giuseppe Zangara attempts to assassinate US President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, but instead shoots Chicago mayor Anton J. Cermak, who dies of his wounds on March 6, 1933.

1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing 274. This event leads the United States to declare war on Spain.

1764 – The city of St. Louis is established in Spanish Louisiana (now in Missouri, USA).

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger