THE HOT SHEET – Hick warns Cali of pot, CO’s Medicaid VERY ill, debating school choice, WANTED: paid protesters and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 026 | February 15, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman
🔒 Denver health plans could survive ACA repeal
Historic preservation group updates Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list
Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding
Report: Trump White House ‘scouring’ Hickenlooper’s background
Boulder County on AG Coffman lawsuit: A ‘special valentine’ to the drilling industry
Former lawmakers land county party positions at reorganization meetings
Steve House: Stop fighting over support for Trump, look to future of state GOP
🔒 Political protests seem at all time high, but do they work?
🔒 Noonan: Red meat bill strategy wastes time and money at the Legislature
McGuffey: Patients need transparency, predictability in prescription drug plans
Tipton: Natural Resources Committee priorities in the 115th Congress
State Capitol Social Calendar
Jefferson County Business Lobby
Jefferson County Business Lobby Legislative Reception
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Gallery 1874, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO 80002
Contact : Jeff Weist 303-884-0727 www.arvadachamber.org
Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA)
Colorado Motor Carriers Legislative Reception
4:00pm-6:00pm
University Club of Denver
1673 N Sherman St.
Denver, CO 80203
Contact : RJ Hicks 303-916-4414 rj@lobbyco.com
Colorado Retail Council
2017 Legislative Reception
5:00pm-7:30pm
Universit Club, Denver
Contact : RSVP: Chris HOWES, President 303-246-5753 chris@chrishowes.com
The First Shot
“When it comes to Russia, we want to make sure it’s clear that the administration lay out lines that we will not cross – including the U.S. during the election… It will be a very good outcome if the president starts taking a firm line on Russia.”
— U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner
The General Assembly
Rising Medicaid costs fuel much of Colorado legislature’s $105 million spending increase
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/medicaid-costs-colorado-legislature-spending-increase/
Colorado Senate passes bill to become ‘right-to-work’ state
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/14/colorado-senate-passes-bill-to-become-right-to.html
Charter schools get warm treatment ahead of a bill’s hearing
http://coloradopolitics.com/charter-schools-colorado-bill/
Colorado public schools go on trial in legislature over assessments and performance
http://coloradopolitics.com/public-schools-go-trial-legislature-assessments-performance/
Computer science classes get a boost from Duran, Grantham
http://coloradopolitics.com/computer-science-grantham-duran/
Citizenship, Religion: Bill Aimed At Protecting Student Privacy
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3622576-citizenship-religion-bill-aimed-at-protecting-student-privacy/
LIBERALS HATE KIDS: Dems Kill Bill to Help Kids in Failing Schools
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/liberals-hate-kids-dems-kill-bill-to-help-kids-in-failing-schools/
Building off of buzz from last year, efforts underway to expand Colorado alcohol laws
http://coloradopolitics.com/building-off-buzz-last-year-efforts-underway-expand-liquor-laws/
Colorado legislators scramble to expand beer, wine sales further
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/14/colorado-legislators-scrambling-to-expand-beer.html
The Push To Go With The ‘Popular Vote’
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3622565-the-push-to-go-with-the-popular-vote/
Wouldn’t you like to know when your doctor disappears from the radar?
http://coloradopolitics.com/wouldnt-like-know-doctor-disappears-radar/
Sen. Rhonda Fields asks to sit out of death penalty repeal hearing
http://coloradopolitics.com/sen-rhonda-fields-asks-sit-death-penalty-repeal-hearing-wednesday/
EDITORIAL: Repeal Colorado’s flawed and broken death penalty
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/repeal-colorados-flawed-and-broken-death-penalty/
Straight outta #copolitics: #TamponTax takeaways
http://coloradopolitics.com/straight-outta-copolitics-tampontax-takeaways/
Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/legislative-leaders-duran-grantham-transportation-funding/
Transportation talks? Maybe if we first could seat them at the same table
http://coloradopolitics.com/transportation-talks-maybe-first-seat-table/
Southwest Chief Commission could steer trains up the Front Range
http://coloradopolitics.com/southwest-chief-rail-colorado/
Politics in Colorado
Steve House: Stop fighting over support for Trump, look to future of state GOP
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/steve-house-stop-fighting-support-trump-look-future-state-gop/
Former lawmakers land county party positions at reorganization meetings
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/former-lawmakers-land-county-party-positions-reorganization-meetings/
PAID PROTESTERS: Three Ads for the Left’s Paid Activists
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/paid-protesters-three-ads-for-the-lefts-paid-activists/
IN: Victor Mitchell Files Paperwork, Writes $3 Million Check for 2018 Gubernatorial Race
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/in-victor-mitchell-files-paperwork-writes-3-million-check-for-2018-gubernatorial-race/
Ganjapreneur Kayvan Khalatbari Files to Run for Mayor — and Isn’t Blowing Smoke
http://www.westword.com/news/ganjapreneur-kayvan-khalatbari-files-to-run-for-mayor-and-isnt-blowing-smoke-8793888
Indy reporter Marianne Goodland talks statehouse politics on KMGH
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163953/marianne-goodland-feb-12-politics-unplugged
Governor Hickenlooper
Report: Trump White House ‘scouring’ Hickenlooper’s background
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/report-trump-white-house-scouring-hickenloopers-background/
Hickenlooper tells California lawmakers to watch out for edibles and stoned drivers
https://www.denverite.com/hickenlooper-tells-california-lawmakers-watch-edibles-stoned-drivers-29558/
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper talks pot challenges in California Capitol
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/marijuana/colorado-governor-john-hickenlooper-talks-pot-challenges-in-california-capitol
Conservation Colorado joins public lands fight for Outdoor Retailer show
http://coloradopolitics.com/conservation-colorado-outdoor-retailer/
Gov. Hickenlooper gets real about problems with marijuana in Colorado
http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/gov-hickenlooper-gets-real-about-problems-with-marijuana-in-colorado/408412938
Colorado Government
Rep. Mike Coffman to hold in-person meetings to talk about the Affordable Care Act
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/mike-coffman-affordable-care-act-meetings/
Will Mike Coffman hold his planned town hall in a ‘very large venue’ by phone?
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163965/mike-coffman-town-hall
Rep. Coffman announces ‘listening tour’ to hear ACA concerns — but no public meetings
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/rep-coffman-announces-listening-tour-hear-aca-concerns-no-public-meetings/
Coffman announces Obamacare telephone calls and “meetings” but no promised town hall
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91904/coffman-announces-obamacare-telephone-calls-and-meetings-but-no-promised-town-hall#sthash.EQ0AnlhV.dpbs
OCCUPY PHONE LINES: Someone Accidentally Call Perlmutter?
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/occupy-phone-lines-someone-accidentally-call-perlmutter/
Greeley residents demand meeting with Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/cory-gardner-greeley-residents-demand-meeting/
OPINION: Where the sidewalk ends: In Denver, too many places
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/where-the-sidewalk-ends-in-denver-too-many-places/
Taxi drivers protest laxer Colorado Springs requirements for ride-hailing companies
http://gazette.com/taxi-drivers-protest-laxer-colorado-springs-requirements-for-ride-hailing-companies/article/1596826
Colorado Springs City Council approves median ordinance
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-city-council-approves-median-ordinance/article/1596792
Sick of geese droppings in Denver parks? The city is, too
http://www.9news.com/news/local/sick-of-geese-droppings-in-denver-parks-the-city-is-too/408435647
Victim Of Devastating Crash Meets With Mayor About Pedestrian Safety
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/14/dee-bridgeman-denver-michael-hancock-street-safety/
LOL: Ray Scott v. GJ Sentinel Feud is Silly
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/lol-ray-scott-v-gj-sentinel-feud-is-silly/
State lawmaker, who called a real newspaper “fake news,” apparently spreads real fake news on Facebook and Twitter
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91951/state-lawmaker-who-called-a-real-newspaper-fake-news-apparently-spreads-real-fake-news-on-facebook-and-twitter#sthash.3FOeTWuH.dpbs
The Denver Clerk and Recorder is tweeting photos of people getting married today and it’s adorable
https://www.denverite.com/look-love-office-denver-clerk-recorder-29535/?src=parsely
WATCH: Councilman Albus Brooks is REALLY excited about Chance the Rapper coming to Red Rocks
https://www.denverite.com/watch-councilman-albus-brooks-really-excited-chance-rapper-coming-red-rocks-29542/?src=parsely
Colorado and President Trump
Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner press Donald Trump on Russia
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/14/michael-bennet-cory-gardner-press-trump-russia/
Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner talks Flynn resignation, new administration, ‘paid’ protests in interview
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-sen-cory-gardner-talks-flynn-resignation-new-administration-paid-protests-in-interview
As #Russiagate Explodes, Gardner Silent
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91914/as-russiagate-explodes-gardner-silent#sthash.3lmH2y5Q.dpbs
COFFMAN TO FLYNN: Resign
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/coffman-to-flynn-resign/
Littwin: The first question is not why Flynn was fired, but why he was ever hired
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163964/littwin-the-first-question-is-not-why-flynn-was-fired-but-why-he-was-ever-hired
Apparently lying to the veep about talking to Russians can get you fired. Who knew?
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163960/trump-flynn-pence-shinzo-abe-sally-yates-north-korea
Former ambassador provides insight into how world perceives Flynn resignation
http://kdvr.com/2017/02/14/former-ambassador-provides-insight-into-how-world-perceives-flynn-resignation/
CALLING THE GOP: If This is True, Someone Needs to Call the White House
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/14/calling-the-gop-if-this-is-true-someone-needs-to-call-the-white-house/
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 15th
Archuleta County GOP Organizational Mtg
Larimer County Young Republicans
February 16th
South Jefferson Country Republicans
Douglas County Young Republicans Social
February 17th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
Montrose Republican Women’s Club
February 18th
Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers
February 20th
Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club
Windsor Gardens Republican Club
Today in history
2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million to 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.
1992 – Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was sentenced in Milwaukee to life in prison.
1989 – Soviet war in Afghanistan: The Soviet Union officially announces that all of its troops have left Afghanistan.
1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.
1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
1933 – In Miami, Giuseppe Zangara attempts to assassinate US President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, but instead shoots Chicago mayor Anton J. Cermak, who dies of his wounds on March 6, 1933.
1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing 274. This event leads the United States to declare war on Spain.
1764 – The city of St. Louis is established in Spanish Louisiana (now in Missouri, USA).
Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!
NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger
No comments yet.