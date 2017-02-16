THE HOT SHEET – House squabbles over race, death penalty stays, debating fetal tissue ‘use,’ Post labels Trump a liar – again and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 028 | February 16, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017

News and Opinion from The Colorado Statesman

🔒 PHOTOS: Ytterberg reflects on tenure as Jeffco GOP chair, looks toward future under Trump administration

As traffic deaths rise, study finds young adults rank highest in risky driving behavior

Incumbent Derrick Wilburn endorses Sherrie Gibson for state GOP chair

Who has she lined up? Guzman set to make case for Colorado death penalty repeal

Don’t get raked, keep abreast of daily shock and awe from DC

Gardner, GOP colleauges urge Trump to keep Cuban prison open

🔒 Denver health plans could survive ACA repeal

Dave Williams lambastes Joe Salazar for calling him ‘half Lation’ in sanctuary policy debate

Historic preservation group updates Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list

Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding

🔒 Noonan: Red meat bill strategy wastes time and money at the Legislature

State Capitol Social Calendar

American Council of Engineering Companies

Luncheon for the American Council of Engineering Companies

12:00pm-1:30pm

Palettes Restaurant in the Denver Art Museum

Contact : Lacee Artists 303-319-0556

Adams State University

Adams State University Legislative Reception

5:30pm -7:30pm

Warwick Hotel

Contact : Arlene Miles amiles3902@gmail.com

The First Shot

“One of our members referred to me a as a ‘half-Latino,’ and this term was used as a means to diminish my standing on this (immigration) policy issue and to lessen my credibility within the Latino community… The very implication that my voice on matters concerning the Latino community doesn’t count because I’m not full-blooded, this is something that should not be tolerated.”

— Rep. Dave Williams, R- Colorado Springs

The General Assembly

Springs House Republican cries foul over ‘half-Latino’ remark by colleague

http://coloradopolitics.com/springs-house-republican-cries-foul-half-latino-remark-colleague/

Dave Williams lambastes Joe Salazar for calling him ‘half Latino’ in sanctuary policy debate

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/dave-williams-lambastes-joe-salazar-calling-half-latino-sanctuary-policy-debate/

Colorado State Representative refers to colleague as ‘half-Latino’

http://www.9news.com/news/local/next/colorado-state-representative-refers-to-colleague-as-half-latino/408795008

Colorado Springs Republican takes offense at being called ‘half Latino” by Democrat

http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-republican-takes-offense-at-being-called-half-latino-by-democrat/article/1596935

Effort to eliminate the death penalty in Colorado fails in emotional hearing

http://coloradopolitics.com/effort-eliminate-death-penalty-colorado-fails-gop-objections/

Who has she lined up? Guzman set to make case for Colorado death penalty repeal

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/lined-guzman-set-make-case-colorado-death-penalty-repeal/

EDITORIAL: The undeniable logic for ending Colorado’s useless death penalty

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-undeniable-logic-ending-colorados-useless-death-penalty/

LETTERS: No, Colorado should not repeal the death penalty

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/commerce-city-naming-contest-recreation-centers/

Colorado bill eliminating death penalty fails on party-line vote as emotions run high

http://gazette.com/colorado-bill-eliminating-death-penalty-fails-on-party-line-vote-as-emotions-run-high/article/1596943

Another Attempt To Repeal Colorado’s Death Penalty

http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3623175-another-attempt-to-repeal-colorados-death-penalty/

Death penalty repeal fails once again in Colorado but sparks deeper conversation

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/death-penalty-repeal-colorado/

Democrats end Republican effort to curb fetal-tissue research programs

http://coloradopolitics.com/democrats-end-republican-effort-curb-fetal-tissue-research-programs/

CSU suspends grant program after anti-abortion suit

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/local/csu/2017/02/14/csu-suspends-grant-program-anti-abortion-suit/97894244/

Construction defects reform heats up with impending bill, strong letter

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/construction-defects-reform-bill-letter/

Gun bill to allow ‘constitutional carry’ passes GOP-led committee

http://coloradopolitics.com/gun-colorado-concealed-carry/

EDITORIAL: Two Colorado bills would defend property rights from activists’ threats

http://gazette.com/editorial-two-colorado-bills-would-defend-property-rights-from-activists-threats/article/1596836

Bill that would give Colorado a workaround to electoral college has died

http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/colorado-dems-push-electoral-college-workaround/408658765

Colorado Democratic lawmakers push effort to elect the president by national popular vote

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/colorado-presidential-election-national-popular-vote/

Seal for bilingual high school grads clears Colorado hurdle

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/lifestyle/education/seal-for-bilingual-high-school-grads-clears-colorado-hurdle

Cyberschoolers will descend on the Capitol Thursday

http://coloradopolitics.com/cyberschoolers-will-descend-capitol-thursday/

Charter school funding bill clears Senate Education Committee

http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/15/charter-school-funding-bill-clears-senate-education-committee/

Charter school equity bill advances amid debate over local control

http://coloradopolitics.com/charter-school-equity-bill-advances-amid-debate-local-control/

Charter school equity bill advances amid debate over local control

http://coloradopolitics.com/charter-school-equity-bill-advances-amid-debate-local-control/

Bill dies in legislature aimed at accountability over forfeiture seizures

http://coloradopolitics.com/bill-dies-legislature-aimed-accountability-forfeiture-seizures/

Colorado police, lawmakers clash over civil forfeiture proposal

http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-police-lawmakers-clash-over-civil-forfeiture-proposal

Colorado Police Defeat Forfeiture Oversight Proposal

http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/15/colorado-police-defeat-forfeiture-oversight-proposal/

Stalking, sexual assault victims may be able to break rental agreements under House bill

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/164000/stalking-rental-agreements-house-bill

Effort to let bars stay open later receives Colorado House approval

http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/15/effort-to-let-bars-stay-open-later-receives.html

Seven questions: ColoradoPolitics.com catches up with Amy Stephens

http://coloradopolitics.com/seven-questions-coloradopolitics-com-catches-amy-stephens/

Americans for Prosperity flex muscles at the statehouse

http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163976/americans-for-prosperity-flex-muscles-at-the-statehouse

Politics in Colorado

PERRY: Congressman Coffman’s virtual Obamacare meetings are really needless political hide and seek

http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/perry-congressman-coffmans-virtual-obamacare-meetings-are-really-needless-political-hide-and-seek/

Incumbent Derrick Wilburn endorses Sherrie Gibson for state GOP vice chair

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/incumbent-derrick-wilburn-endorses-sherrie-gibson-state-gop-vice-chair/

Running for Office in 2018? “Did You Vote for Trump?”

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/92007/running-for-office-in-2018-did-you-vote-for-trump#sthash.9zywO0tj.dpbs

Wary White House reportedly sizing up Hick for 2020 presidential race

http://coloradopolitics.com/wary-white-house-reportedly-sizing-hick-2020-presidential-race/

Colorado and President Trump

EDITORIAL: Lying Trump’s bad example claims a Cabinet member

http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/lying-trumps-bad-example-claims-a-cabinet-member/

WHERE WAS BENNET? Senate Approves Trump’s VA Secretary

http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/15/where-was-bennet-senate-approves-trumps-va-secretary/

In wake of Flynn resignation, Coffman wants to investigate the FBI

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91998/in-wake-of-flynn-resignation-coffman-says-he-wants-to-investigate-the-fbi#sthash.kklsgxy8.dpbs

BREAKING: GOP Senators Urge White House to Dump Puzder

http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91999/breaking-gop-senators-urge-white-house-to-dump-puzder#sthash.Mm706Xar.dpbs

Gardner, GOP colleagues urge Trump to keep Cuban prison open

https://www.coloradostatesman.com/gardner-gop-colleagues-urge-trump-to-keep-cuban-prison-open/

Just for laughs

Calendar

February 16th

South Jefferson Country Republicans

Steel City Republican Women

Douglas County Young Republicans Social

February 17th

Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club

CRBA Monthly Meeting

Montrose Republican Women’s Club

February 18th

Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers

February 20th

JeffCo Republican Men’s Club

Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club

Broomfield Republican Women

Windsor Gardens Republican Club

Today in history

2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.

1987 – The trial of John Demjanjuk, accused of being a Nazi guard dubbed “Ivan the Terrible” in Treblinka extermination camp, starts in Jerusalem.

1985 – Hezbollah is founded.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.

1933 – The Blaine Act ends Prohibition in the United States.

1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

1874 – Silver Dollar becomes legal U.S. tender.

Don’t miss any of the hot political scuttlebutt going on with Colorado’s politicos on the presidential campaign trail, in Congress, inside the state Capitol and from around the state. Sign up for The Hot Sheet™ today. The Hot Sheet™ is Colorado’s premier political insider newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily, for Free!

NEWS TIPS WELCOME: Tell us what you know! — To submit a tip, event, happening, gossuping, chattering or other interesting tidbit to The Hot Sheet, click here to send us your wealth of knowledge … yes, even anonymous tips are welcome if you’re feeling all cloak and dagger