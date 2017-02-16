THE HOT SHEET – House squabbles over race, death penalty stays, debating fetal tissue ‘use,’ Post labels Trump a liar – again and … MORE!

VOL. 02 NO. 028 | February 16, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
🔒 PHOTOS: Ytterberg reflects on tenure as Jeffco GOP chair, looks toward future under Trump administration
As traffic deaths rise, study finds young adults rank highest in risky driving behavior
Incumbent Derrick Wilburn endorses Sherrie Gibson for state GOP chair
Who has she lined up? Guzman set to make case for Colorado death penalty repeal
Don’t get raked, keep abreast of daily shock and awe from DC
Gardner, GOP colleauges urge Trump to keep Cuban prison open
🔒 Denver health plans could survive ACA repeal
Dave Williams lambastes Joe Salazar for calling him ‘half Lation’ in sanctuary policy debate
Historic preservation group updates Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list
Where do we stand? Legislative, business leaders to speak in public on transportation funding
🔒 Noonan: Red meat bill strategy wastes time and money at the Legislature
State Capitol Social Calendar
American Council of Engineering Companies
Luncheon for the American Council of Engineering Companies
12:00pm-1:30pm
Palettes Restaurant in the Denver Art Museum
Contact : Lacee Artists 303-319-0556
Adams State University
Adams State University Legislative Reception
5:30pm -7:30pm
Warwick Hotel
Contact : Arlene Miles amiles3902@gmail.com
The First Shot
“One of our members referred to me a as a ‘half-Latino,’ and this term was used as a means to diminish my standing on this (immigration) policy issue and to lessen my credibility within the Latino community… The very implication that my voice on matters concerning the Latino community doesn’t count because I’m not full-blooded, this is something that should not be tolerated.”
— Rep. Dave Williams, R- Colorado Springs
The General Assembly
Democrats end Republican effort to curb fetal-tissue research programs
http://coloradopolitics.com/democrats-end-republican-effort-curb-fetal-tissue-research-programs/
CSU suspends grant program after anti-abortion suit
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/local/csu/2017/02/14/csu-suspends-grant-program-anti-abortion-suit/97894244/
Construction defects reform heats up with impending bill, strong letter
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/construction-defects-reform-bill-letter/
Gun bill to allow ‘constitutional carry’ passes GOP-led committee
http://coloradopolitics.com/gun-colorado-concealed-carry/
EDITORIAL: Two Colorado bills would defend property rights from activists’ threats
http://gazette.com/editorial-two-colorado-bills-would-defend-property-rights-from-activists-threats/article/1596836
Bill that would give Colorado a workaround to electoral college has died
http://www.9news.com/news/local/politics/colorado-dems-push-electoral-college-workaround/408658765
Colorado Democratic lawmakers push effort to elect the president by national popular vote
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/colorado-presidential-election-national-popular-vote/
Seal for bilingual high school grads clears Colorado hurdle
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/lifestyle/education/seal-for-bilingual-high-school-grads-clears-colorado-hurdle
Cyberschoolers will descend on the Capitol Thursday
http://coloradopolitics.com/cyberschoolers-will-descend-capitol-thursday/
Charter school funding bill clears Senate Education Committee
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/02/15/charter-school-funding-bill-clears-senate-education-committee/
Charter school equity bill advances amid debate over local control
http://coloradopolitics.com/charter-school-equity-bill-advances-amid-debate-local-control/
Bill dies in legislature aimed at accountability over forfeiture seizures
http://coloradopolitics.com/bill-dies-legislature-aimed-accountability-forfeiture-seizures/
Colorado police, lawmakers clash over civil forfeiture proposal
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/colorado-police-lawmakers-clash-over-civil-forfeiture-proposal
Colorado Police Defeat Forfeiture Oversight Proposal
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/02/15/colorado-police-defeat-forfeiture-oversight-proposal/
Stalking, sexual assault victims may be able to break rental agreements under House bill
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/164000/stalking-rental-agreements-house-bill
Effort to let bars stay open later receives Colorado House approval
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/02/15/effort-to-let-bars-stay-open-later-receives.html
Seven questions: ColoradoPolitics.com catches up with Amy Stephens
http://coloradopolitics.com/seven-questions-coloradopolitics-com-catches-amy-stephens/
Americans for Prosperity flex muscles at the statehouse
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163976/americans-for-prosperity-flex-muscles-at-the-statehouse
Politics in Colorado
PERRY: Congressman Coffman’s virtual Obamacare meetings are really needless political hide and seek
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/news/perry-congressman-coffmans-virtual-obamacare-meetings-are-really-needless-political-hide-and-seek/
Incumbent Derrick Wilburn endorses Sherrie Gibson for state GOP vice chair
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/incumbent-derrick-wilburn-endorses-sherrie-gibson-state-gop-vice-chair/
Running for Office in 2018? “Did You Vote for Trump?”
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/92007/running-for-office-in-2018-did-you-vote-for-trump#sthash.9zywO0tj.dpbs
Wary White House reportedly sizing up Hick for 2020 presidential race
http://coloradopolitics.com/wary-white-house-reportedly-sizing-hick-2020-presidential-race/
Colorado and President Trump
EDITORIAL: Lying Trump’s bad example claims a Cabinet member
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/15/lying-trumps-bad-example-claims-a-cabinet-member/
WHERE WAS BENNET? Senate Approves Trump’s VA Secretary
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/02/15/where-was-bennet-senate-approves-trumps-va-secretary/
In wake of Flynn resignation, Coffman wants to investigate the FBI
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91998/in-wake-of-flynn-resignation-coffman-says-he-wants-to-investigate-the-fbi#sthash.kklsgxy8.dpbs
BREAKING: GOP Senators Urge White House to Dump Puzder
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91999/breaking-gop-senators-urge-white-house-to-dump-puzder#sthash.Mm706Xar.dpbs
Gardner, GOP colleagues urge Trump to keep Cuban prison open
https://www.coloradostatesman.com/gardner-gop-colleagues-urge-trump-to-keep-cuban-prison-open/
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 16th
South Jefferson Country Republicans
Douglas County Young Republicans Social
February 17th
Weld County South Republican Breakfast Club
Montrose Republican Women’s Club
February 18th
Adams County Republican Women/Trumpeteers
February 20th
Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club
Windsor Gardens Republican Club
Today in history
2006 – The last Mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) is decommissioned by the United States Army.
1987 – The trial of John Demjanjuk, accused of being a Nazi guard dubbed “Ivan the Terrible” in Treblinka extermination camp, starts in Jerusalem.
1985 – Hezbollah is founded.
1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).
1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.
1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.
1933 – The Blaine Act ends Prohibition in the United States.
1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.
1874 – Silver Dollar becomes legal U.S. tender.
