Timeline of inauguration events Friday — in MST!

Timeline of Friday’s events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times MST):

Before the ceremony

— 6:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John’s Church

— 7:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

— 7:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

— 8:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

At the Capitol

— 9:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 9:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 9:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 9:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 9:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 9:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 10:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 10:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

After the ceremony

— 10:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

— 10:54 p.m.: President’s Room signing ceremony

— 11:08 p.m.: Luncheon

— 12:35 p.m.: Review of the troops

— 1 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House

— 5 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway