Tipton: Congress now has higher authority to stop overregulation

A recent analysis by the Competitive Enterprise Institute showed that for every law Congress passed in 2016, the Obama administration issued 18 rules and regulations. With a total of 3,853 last year, the administration issued the most rules and regulations since 2005.

When done right, rules and regulations play an important role in keeping our communities safe and secure. But over the past several years, we’ve seen a breakdown in the balance of power between our three branches of government that has led to harmful overregulation.

This is why we’ve worked in the House to set the stage for rolling back harmful overregulation and restoring the balance of power between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. We recently passed two bills that will accomplish these goals: the Midnight Rules Relief Act (H.R. 21) and the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny, or REINS, Act (H.R. 26).

Congress has a tool, called the Congressional Review Act (CRA), which gives the House and Senate the authority to consider resolutions of disapproval that would void regulations that have been finalized by the executive branch. The Midnight Rules Relief Act allows us to consider multiple resolutions of disapproval for regulations that the Obama administration issued during the last 60 legislative days of its term “en block,” or at one time.

Having the ability to simultaneously void many of the unnecessary, overly burdensome regulations that the Obama administration issued in its final weeks and months will allow us to restore confidence within our communities and quickly turn to implementing policies that create jobs, grow our economy and keep our country secure.

To help prevent overregulation in the future, the House passed the REINS Act, which will require Congressional approval of all major regulations. A major regulation is one that is projected to have an economic impact of over $100 million.

Preventing future overregulation will be the responsibility of both the legislative and executive branches: Congress must write clear laws, and the executive branch’s enacting rules and regulations must reflect legislative intent. The REINS Act will allow Congress to ensure that any major regulation truly reflects the intent of the original law, and it will help cut down on duplication and unnecessary or punitive burdens on our communities.

The House has set the stage for Congress to advance policies that will create jobs, let people keep more of their hard-earned money and make health care affordable and accessible for everyone.