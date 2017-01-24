Truax named VP at Pac/West

Mark Truax has been promoted to vice-president in the Denver office of Pac/West, overseeing the company’s presence in the Rocky Mountains and helping with projects across the country.

Truax, most recently the senior director of political affairs for the company, opened Pac/West’s Denver office in August 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of Pac/West’s largest Colorado client, Coloradans for Responsible Energy Development (CRED), along with managing many successful political campaigns and pro-business projects.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity and to continue to develop Pac/West’s presence in the Rocky Mountains,” said Truax in a news release announcing the move. “Our diverse team allows us to provide a wide-range of services for our clients. I am proud to be part of that team.”

Before rejoining Pac/West in 2013, Truax worked for the National Association of Conservation Districts in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw the western United States and managed the association’s work with the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Forest Service, as well as the House and Senate Resources Committees.

In 2012, Truax co-founded the National Horse and Burro Rangeland Management Coalition, a diverse partnership of 13 wildlife conservation, sportsmen, industry, and professional societies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics and government from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Pac/West’s Denver office works on issues such as natural resources-related topics, pro-business matters, corporate issues, and a diverse political campaign portfolio. Pac/West’s work for CRED has earned the agency several awards: PR News’ Agency Elite Award, the Public Relations Society of America’s Silver Anvil Award of Excellence, and continuous Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants.

“Pac/West prides itself cultivating and developing strong team members to grow in their role,” said Paul Phillips, president and co-owner of Pac/West, in the release. “Mark has been a tremendous asset to the firm and I am pleased to expand his role and responsibilities.”

Pac/West provides strategic government relations and communication services to clients nationwide. Services include lobbying, campaign management, political consulting, branding and marketing, website development, digital media, issues management and association management. Founded in 1997, Pac/West has more than 30 full-time employees, with offices in Oregon and Colorado, and is recognized as one of the top political public relations firms in the western U.S.