Trump kids, grandkids swarm Aspen for spring break

President Donald Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, along with their spouses and eight presidential grandchildren — and what a local newspaper reported would be “about 100 Secret Service agents” — have been vacationing in Aspen this week for spring break, and it’s got some of the mountain resort’s denizens howling.

“They’re everywhere. There are so many of them,” a vacationing New Yorker told Vanity Fair. “Everyone is complaining. Everyone is annoyed.”

It’s tough to get a table at local restaurants, and traffic has been a nightmare, the magazine reported.

While the Secret Service wouldn’t comment on security personnel, citing longstanding policy, the Aspen Times reported that a source said roughly 100 agents would be in tow when the first kids and their families arrived. Another source told the paper there would be fewer agents.

A few dozen protesters organized by Indivisible Aspen and Indivisible Roaring Fork lined a downtown street after a rally Sunday, waving anti-Trump signs including one that read “I’m mad about everything,” The Aspen Times reported.

The newspaper also reported that the Secret Service had signed a $12,208 contract with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club for “lease or rental of equipment, clothing, individual equipment and insignia,” according to a federal procurement website, although there seemed to be some confusion surrounding the contract because the club doesn’t rent equipment and its director told the local paper he didn’t know anything about it.

Tristan, the 5-year-old son of Donald Trump, Jr., and his wife, Vanessa, reportedly broke his leg skiing Sunday and was ferried to the hospital by his father and Secret Service agents, US Magazine reported. The rest of the entourage “didn’t miss a beat,” enjoying a sleigh ride organized by the Secret Service, a source told the magazine.

After the tyke was treated, his father stopped at Whole Foods “and stocked up on snacks including veggie chips, Goldfish and peanuts,” the source said, while the other grandchildren went for ice cream with Ivanka.

Some good news has emerged during the Trump family trip. On Monday, Lara and her husband, Eric, posted a photo of the couple holding a pair of dogs to social media along with an announcement that they were expecting their first child. “Eric and I are excited to add a boy to our pack in September! #BabyTrump,” she wrote.

The president tweeted his congratulations. The baby boy will be his ninth grandchild.

— ernest@coloradostatesman.com