Construction litigation reform roller-coaster concludes with unthought-of unanimous votes

By on May 11, 2017
It was almost anticlimactic when the bipartisan construction defects litigation reform bill passed unanimously in the Senate on May 4, sending the much-anticipated legislation to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.