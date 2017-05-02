Getting punchy: Vote on Salazar parole bill fuels fleeting end-of session levity

In the end, state House Speaker Crisanta Duran was fully taken with laughter. It started with some smiling and chuckling and then it was full-throated as she reported the vote count on House Bill 1308.

It was another sign — a light-hearted sign this time — that the legislative session is hurtling toward its end.

The bipartisan bill would grant parole boards and parole officers more discretion in shaping prisoner terms of parole — and it is shaping up to be an all-star yes-vote winner.

The bill has plowed through the House, solidifying agreement, brooking no amendments and cutting a path of unanimous votes.

It is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Daniel Kagan from Cherry Hills Village and Republican Rep. Lang Sias from Arvada and Republican Sen. John Cooke from Greeley and former sheriff.

Also sponsoring the bill is Democratic Rep. Joe Salazar from Thornton.

Salazar is a civil rights lawyer and a tree shaker by nature who introduces lightning-rod bills at a regular clip. This week he is the target of Italian Coloradans, who are lining up to abuse him over a his proposal to eliminate Columbus Day in the state. Salazar believes the holiday is an offense to the true historical record of conquistador and colonial sadism and avarice.

On Tuesday morning, House Speaker Duran moved quickly through a raft of bills scheduled for final votes. Then she came to House Bill 1308.

She called for a vote and then began quietly laughing as she reported the roll. The vote board had turned green and greener, cluttered with yes votes. In the end, it was 65 yes votes, zero no votes, zero excused.

“A unanimous Salazar bill,” Duran said, drawing out the words, before breaking out in full-throated laughter. “That doesn’t happen every day.” She kept laughing on and off even as she called for a vote on the next bill.

“It’s not the first time I’ve won a unanimous vote,” Salazar said, smiling broadly. “But it’s the first time this year.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

— john@coloradostatesman.com