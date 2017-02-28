Webb: Repealing Obamacare wastes taxpayer dollars

Congress must not repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Engaging in efforts to repeal the law is nothing more than a waste of taxpayers’ dollars and political theater. Health care is essential to everyone’s quality of life and a significant economic driver in Colorado and nationally.

Consumers, businesses and governments all need the stability of understanding the federal framework in which they will operate going forward. Months of hearings, debates, and congressional votes will no doubt throw those groups into a ball of confusion. Health care is a complex system that requires comprehensive policy solutions, and making piecemeal changes to select parts of the system can have repercussions throughout the different portions of the health care system and our economy. We have already seen tax dollars wasted and sheer confusion emerge from President Trump’s immigration executive orders. Can the GOP really look in the face of 16.9 million people benefiting from Obamacare and take their healthcare away?

Congress will most likely engage in repeal efforts this year. My advice is that any new health care framework moving forward should reflect these policy principles:

Expand choice, affordability and competition in private markets, while maintaining consumer protections. Promote stability in the market in order to help control costs. Recognize that promoting access to care at the right time in the right setting by ensuring access to coverage benefits everyone, including the health care system, and keeps our economy stable. Do not adopt strategies that shift costs from the federal government to state budgets without sufficient and sustained federal funding or an uneven playing field in the health care market is created. Protect the most vulnerable populations that cannot afford high premiums and prevent them from using emergency rooms as primary care. Empower rural communities so that they have access to health care policy options similar to urban areas without higher premiums. Encourage health care transformation at the state and community levels with continued federal investment to lower the cost and improve the quality of health care with the use of disproportionate share dollars and Medicare and Medicaid enhancements.

The Affordable Care Act has worked in Colorado and nationally. Tweaking policy once implanted is natural for all laws, however, partisan repeal is not what we need right now. I will join efforts to block the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, I hope you join in my fight.