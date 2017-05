This content is only available to subscribers.



Twenty Years Ago this Week in The Colorado Statesman … A statue of Jack Swigert, Apollo 13 astronaut, was unveiled in Washington D.C., memorializing the fallen Coloradan in Statuary Hall. Swigert died from cancer in 1982 just days before he was to be sworn in as Colorado’s first elected Congressman from the newly created 6th […]