… Twenty Years Ago This Week in the Colorado Statesman … Diana DeGette is sworn in as a new member of Congress. The newly elected DeGette hosted more than 300 of her supporters, family and closest friends at her ceremonial swearing-in as the 19th representative for the 1st Congressional District. DeGette replaced retiring Democratic Rep. […]